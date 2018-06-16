Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect National Commerce (NCOM) Share Price

Media stories about National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8388087723095 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of National Commerce opened at $46.45 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $801.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Commerce has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). National Commerce had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.66 million. equities analysts forecast that National Commerce will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

