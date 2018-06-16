Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Share Price

News coverage about PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PennyMac Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 43.8928638554114 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI remained flat at $$20.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 106,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 3.67%. research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vandad Fartaj sold 7,593 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $156,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,709 shares of company stock worth $8,454,218. 45.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

