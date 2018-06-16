Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact tronc (TRNC) Stock Price

Press coverage about tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. tronc earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3083231351615 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TRNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of tronc in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of tronc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

tronc traded up $0.17, reaching $17.32, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 114,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. tronc has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $605.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.91.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). tronc had a positive return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $355.62 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that tronc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

