Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (VRX) Share Price

News headlines about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4533898471256 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl opened at $26.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.34.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

VRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

