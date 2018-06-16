Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vistagen Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 43.6568126847622 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Vistagen Therapeutics traded up $0.02, hitting $1.50, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 521,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,893. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTGN. UBS Group began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

