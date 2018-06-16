YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News articles about YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. YRC Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.9991308269211 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on YRCW. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of YRC Worldwide traded up $0.16, reaching $11.24, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,243. YRC Worldwide has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

