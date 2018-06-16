Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8876280793887 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Vetr lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.16.

CAT stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.02. 8,851,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,426. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $102.30 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

