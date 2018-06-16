Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chefs’ Warehouse earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8325463776007 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $28.20 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.49 million, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $227,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

