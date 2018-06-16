Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Share Price

Headlines about CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CrossAmerica Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.9222867482738 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CrossAmerica Partners traded down $0.33, hitting $15.84, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 74,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,847. The firm has a market cap of $554.28 million, a P/E ratio of -198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAPL shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

