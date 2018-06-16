Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Five9 earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.3614139066224 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Five9 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Five9 opened at $38.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Five9 has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 32,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,200,632.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,613.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,947 shares of company stock worth $3,973,119. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

