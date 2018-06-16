Mylan (MYL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mylan earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5215811244258 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Mylan traded down $0.51, hitting $39.00, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 7,884,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mylan has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

