Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) Stock Price

News headlines about Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navigators Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7725509533513 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Navigators Group stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.52. Navigators Group has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $61.74.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.53 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.72%. sell-side analysts predict that Navigators Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

NAVG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

