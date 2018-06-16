Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price

News articles about Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nevro earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.792544813118 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NVRO opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.32 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. research analysts predict that Nevro will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

