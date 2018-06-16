Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port (NASDAQ:PRN) Share Price

News articles about PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port (NASDAQ:PRN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.8119192112049 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port traded down $0.04, reaching $62.33, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128. PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

About PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.