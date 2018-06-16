Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Share Price

News coverage about Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reshape Lifesciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 44.97283487782 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Reshape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 128,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,317. Reshape Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 69.19% and a negative net margin of 1,715.25%. sell-side analysts forecast that Reshape Lifesciences will post -9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Reshape Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

