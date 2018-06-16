Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TPI Composites (TPIC) Share Price

News stories about TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TPI Composites earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4139484636536 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

TPI Composites opened at $26.08 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $880.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 112,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,992,546.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 119,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $2,659,802.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $63,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,266,037 shares of company stock worth $84,262,453 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

