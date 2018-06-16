Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Press coverage about Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.3901066514555 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

WLKP stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $796.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.44%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is a vertically-integrated, international manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

