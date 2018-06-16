Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Share Price

News stories about Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerojet Rocketdyne earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 48.1568527552623 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 863,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,598. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a positive return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

