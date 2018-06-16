Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.02

News headlines about Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anthera Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.1448006527888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals opened at $0.29 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.69. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.97.

Get Anthera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTH shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.