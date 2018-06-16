California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. California Water Service Group earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3522602875985 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Hilliard Lyons raised California Water Service Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on California Water Service Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised California Water Service Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of California Water Service Group opened at $39.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.38%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

