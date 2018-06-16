Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearsign Combustion earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.3252382016147 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Clearsign Combustion opened at $2.13 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Clearsign Combustion has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

