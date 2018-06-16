CVS Health (CVS) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.19

Headlines about CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVS Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the pharmacy operator an impact score of 47.5111492272039 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,025,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,725. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

