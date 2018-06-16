Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NV5 Global (NVEE) Stock Price

Press coverage about NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NV5 Global earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.7117642818248 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. 209,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,917. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $724.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.05 million. analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $66,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $123,739.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

