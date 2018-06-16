Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Share Price

Press coverage about Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ruth’s Hospitality Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.3132791415602 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.84 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.