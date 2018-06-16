Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.76% of Sonic Drive-In worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 810,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 508,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 445,606 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter worth $5,702,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter worth $5,496,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter worth $5,454,000.

Sonic Drive-In traded up $0.32, reaching $33.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,136,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85. Sonic Drive-In has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic Drive-In had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Drive-In declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. Sonic Drive-In’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Drive-In from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Drive-In from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonic Drive-In from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Drive-In from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

