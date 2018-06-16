South Dakota Investment Council Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,679,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,642 shares of company stock worth $7,621,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

