South Dakota Investment Council Grows Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix traded up $2.02, hitting $398.76, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 831,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $370.79 and a twelve month high of $495.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.29.

In related news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $157,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total transaction of $785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,760 shares of company stock worth $4,741,574 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

