South Dakota Investment Council Has $7.63 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Randy Hester sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $365,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares traded down $0.70, reaching $71.32, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,282. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

