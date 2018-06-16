South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Emerson Electric traded down $0.62, reaching $72.28, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,275. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.