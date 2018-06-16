SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S traded down $0.23, reaching $14.12, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,253. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.73.

About SOUTH32 Ltd/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

