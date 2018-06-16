Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director W. Bruce Jennings Purchases 1,440 Shares

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director W. Bruce Jennings purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SONA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $410.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 101,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 90,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SONA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

