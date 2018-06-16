Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) Given $20.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Bancorp of Virginia an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SONA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

SONA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $414.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 6.87%. equities research analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Georgia S. Derrico acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,740 shares of company stock worth $226,479. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,707 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

