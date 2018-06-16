Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

SBSI stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.73. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

