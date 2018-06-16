Citigroup Lowers Southwest Airlines (LUV) Price Target to $64.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,879,666 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,955,625,000 after purchasing an additional 585,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $485,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,286,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,296 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,310,517 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $478,473,000 after purchasing an additional 654,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $352,024,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

