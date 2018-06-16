Southwest Georgia Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Southwest Georgia Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Southwest Georgia Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEAMERICAN SGB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. Southwest Georgia Financial has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. Southwest Georgia Financial had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

About Southwest Georgia Financial

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

