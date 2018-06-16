Spark Investment Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in CommerceHub (CHUBA)

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of CommerceHub worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHUBA. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CommerceHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommerceHub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CommerceHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in CommerceHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in CommerceHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUBA remained flat at $$22.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.64 million, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.68. CommerceHub has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. CommerceHub had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. sell-side analysts expect that CommerceHub will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUBA shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of CommerceHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. First Analysis lowered shares of CommerceHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

CommerceHub, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation.

