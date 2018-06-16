Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 149.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Harmonic worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,620.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Harmonic by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 90,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic opened at $4.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Harmonic Inc has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James raised Harmonic from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Kvamme bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,011.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

