Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK)

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 448.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MACK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $9.08 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $129.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.05). research analysts expect that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MACK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1.

