Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 63,900 Shares of Retrophin Inc (RTRX)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Retrophin worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of Retrophin traded up $0.92, hitting $28.81, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 666,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,989. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

