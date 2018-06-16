Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fonar worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fonar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fonar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Fonar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fonar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fonar by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.08. Fonar Co. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 20.38%.

About Fonar

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

