Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,729,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 680,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,589,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,281 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $133,005,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares during the period.

Shares of Kohl’s traded up $0.72, reaching $74.00, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 4,339,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

In other Kohl’s news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,311,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,311 shares of company stock worth $22,677,767. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

