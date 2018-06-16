Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Iradimed worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $34,068.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis X. Casey sold 35,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,120 shares of company stock worth $776,538. Corporate insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $18.60 on Friday. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $199.81 million, a PE ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. research analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Iradimed Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

