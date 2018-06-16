Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 60,500 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,788 shares in the company, valued at $455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $41,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,656 shares of company stock valued at $844,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics opened at $15.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.09 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

