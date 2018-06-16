Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Orthopediatrics worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $325.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. equities research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Orthopediatrics news, insider David R. Bailey sold 30,231 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $541,739.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $1,269,578. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.