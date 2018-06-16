IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 3,519,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,525. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

