SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.2456 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $277.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $239.96 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

