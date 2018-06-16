Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M (EDIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 419,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M opened at $31.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Ix Shs FUN/SPDR S&P EMERGING M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.