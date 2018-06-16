Spencer Leroy III Sells 31,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Spencer Leroy III sold 31,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ORI stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $22.34.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,014,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,151 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 8,624.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,231,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,023,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,200 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,234,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 893,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.