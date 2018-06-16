12,195 Shares in Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 11,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of Caesarstone traded down $0.25, hitting $16.40, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,356. Caesarstone Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesarstone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.00.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.