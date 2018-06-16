Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) Position Reduced by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its stake in Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,296 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.80% of Arsanis worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASNS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the 1st quarter worth about $4,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

ASNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arsanis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arsanis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arsanis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ASNS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 62,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,709. Arsanis Inc has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $234.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.30. research analysts predict that Arsanis Inc will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

